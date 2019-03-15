Nottinghamshire business leaders call for Brexit to be ‘put to bed’

Business leaders in Nottinghamshire have called for Brexit to be put to bed once and for all.

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive at East Midlands Chamber spoke out after MPs voted to ask EU to allow an extension to Article 50.

Last night (Thursday March 15) MPs voted by 413 to 202 - a majority of 211 - for Prime Minister Theresa May to ask the EU for a delay to Brexit.

It means the UK may not now leave on 29 March as previously planned.

Mrs May says Brexit could be delayed by three months, to June 30, if MPs back her deal in a vote next week.

If they reject her deal again then she says she will seek a longer extension - but any delay has to be agreed by the 27 other EU member states.

Scott Knowles said: “Tonight’s vote has just extended the doubt and uncertainty that is stifling business across the country, inhibiting growth and inward investment.

“For the sake of UK plc, it is vital that the whole issue of Brexit is put to bed once and for all, as soon as possible, so that the creators of jobs and wealth can get back to focusing on what they do well, particularly here in the East Midlands.

“Any further delay must come with a clear route map for what’s going to happen, whether that’s a new deal, a second referendum or a managed no-deal exit, otherwise it’s just a case of kicking the can down the road.”