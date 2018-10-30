Nottinghamshire County Council gritting teams out tonight as temperatures plummet

Nottinghamshire County Council’s gritting teams will be out tonight, Tuesday 30 October, as road temperatures are set to dip below freezing.

The Met Office has forecast a low of 0 degrees overnight tonight.

All the main gritting roads - A and B roads, and bus routes, will be gritted overnight and there is also the potential for the county’s gritting teams to be out Saturday and Sunday, subject to conditions and road temperatures.

Gritters go out when forecasts suggest:

road temperatures will be at 0°C or below

moisture will be present to form ice.

Around 200 tonnes of rock salt is used on every grit run.