Nottinghamshire fire service urges drivers to ask themselves this important question

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) has urged drivers to park their cars responsibly - and ask themselves if a fire engine could get through.

In a Facebook post, Stapleford fire station - which forms part of NFRS - said it had 'a bit of trouble' getting its engine through a street in the town on Monday night.

The post, which included the above video, added: "Thankfully we were on our way back from an incident and had to use our lights and sirens to attract the owner's attention.

"We'd ask that when you park your car, please ask yourself 'could a fire engine get though here?'

"If the answer is no, please park somewhere else."