Nottinghamshire mechanic has shock after finding KITTEN trapped under car bonnet

A Nottinghamshire mechanic had a shock during a routine MOT test when he found the engine wasn't purring as it should - because a kitten was trapped under the bonnet.

The car had been taken to Harmac Garage in Bulwell, when the discovery was made.

Mechanic Phil Hardy said he lifted up the bonnet of the car to carry out some work and was shocked to see a trapped female kitten stuck near the engine.

He was unable to free the frightened feline so called the RSPCA and inspector Kristy Ludlam went out to help on Friday.

She said: “She was well and truly stuck and was scared so she didn’t want to move. I was trying to entice her with food but she was so scared and she was just hissing at me.

“I just couldn’t get my hand to her so the mechanic raised the car up on the platform and I could see her backend poking down the side of the engine and managed to pull her gently free.

“She must have crawled under the car and into the bonnet before the driver set off for his MOT test and she was quite near the engine belts so was lucky not to be hurt.”

Kristy took the tortoiseshell kitten to Arnold and Carlton Vets for a check up and she was found to be uninjured but it was decided to monitor her over the weekend.

The following day, another stray kitten was found wandering around lost in Bulwell and a member of the public alerted the RSPCA.

Animal collection officer (ACO) Caitlin McNaughton was sent to collect the cat and she took it to the same vets for a check-up.

The vet decided it was such a coincidence for two kittens - who looked so much alike - to be found in the same area and guessed they must be sisters.

So he put them in the same cage and it was a purr-fect ending as the pair immediately started grooming each other.

Kristy said: “When they were put together it was clear they were pleased to see each other - they were very loving towards each other and seemed happy.

“The kittens are feral and we are not sure what has happened to mum - she may have left them - but at least they have found safety and each other.

“They are about five weeks old and eventually will be able to live in a domestic environment. It is so cute that they have found each other, I love a happy ending.”

The kittens are now being cared for by the Nottingham branch of the RSPCA and have been called Stevie and Jo-Jo. They are being kept together until they are ready to be re-homed.