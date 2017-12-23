Nottinghamshire Police- 999 reports of domestic abuse ‘too many’

Nottinghamshire Police have revealed they received 999 of domestic abuse in just two months.

Last December and January, the force say they received 999 reports of domestic violence.

Officers are urging anyone who suspects someone they know is in an abusive relationship to call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

A spokesman said: “There are a number of ways we can help in a sensitive and confidential manner.

“There are many helplines that can help people too, including ones aimed at those who know they’re causing harm or are worried that they might be capable of doing so, and ones for children to use if they experience or witness domestic abuse at home.”

Detective Chief Inspector Leigh Sanders from Nottinghamshire Police’s Public Protection team said: “Domestic abuse affects everyone, regardless of age, race, or background. It can completely destroy lives and, in the worst cases, result in death.

“We encourage people to report any domestic abuse incidents to us as soon as possible and, equally, we encourage those who think they might capable of abuse to think about getting the help they need. We also want children to know that there are ways they can talk to people if something happens at home – they don’t have to suffer in silence.”