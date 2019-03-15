Nottinghamshire Police step up security around Mosques after New Zealand terror attack

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford has announced that the force will increase security around the county's mosques after a terror attack in New Zealand left 49 dead.

Forty-nine people have been killed and at least 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand earlier today (March 15)

Members of the public react in front of the Masjd Al Noor Mosque as they fear for their relatives on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand.

A gunman identifying himself as an Australian live-streamed the rampage at Al Noor mosque to Facebook.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: "We are monitoring events in New Zealand closely and send our sincere condolences to all those affected.

"We stand together with our Muslim communities and all those shocked and horrified by this terrorist attack in New Zealand.

"These attacks are being treated by the NZ government as terrorist incidents.

"There is no indication of any increased risk to UK communities, however we are stepping up visible reassurance patrols around our mosques and increasing engagement with communities of all faiths, giving advice on how people and places can protect themselves.

"I restate my approach to any incident of hate crime which will be met with a very direct response from the police.

"Special Branch has already spoken to the local community across Nottinghamshire and confirmed there will be visible uniform presence at all mosques today.

"In line with the national messages, put out by the National Policing lead for Counter Terrorism, we take all forms of extremism seriously and anyone with concerns about someone becoming radicalised can get advice and support through the PREVENT programme at www.TLAI.info

"I’ve spoken to a number of local contacts before Friday prayers this morning to express my solidarity and support at this sad time."