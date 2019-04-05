Nottinghamshire woman was 'murdered' when she was 'kicked in the head' as violence erupted in seaside town, court is told.

A Nottinghamshire holidaymaker was murdered after she was knocked to the ground and then kicked in the head when violence erupted outside a Lincolnshire seaside bar, a jury at Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Caroline Fisher, 52, was punched so hard by Leon Wadsworth that she fell to the ground outside the Buzz Bar in Ingoldmells, it is alleged.

Then Hayley Fletcher allegedly kicked Ms Fisher twice in the head. Ms Fisher never got up. Attempts were made to revive her at the scene and she was taken to the Pilgrim Hospital, Boston, where she was pronounced dead. She suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, told the jury that as Ms Fisher , who was from Eastwood, lay dying her alleged attackers celebrated with a mock reconstruction of the fatal blows before hugging each other.

The jury was told that Ms Fisher, who wore tinted glasses because she had limited sight and was wearing a protective device on her leg having previously suffered a fracture, arrived at the resort just hours earlier to begin a holiday with her partner and members of her family.

Peter Joyce QC, prosecuting, said “Caroline Fisher had arrived at Ingoldmells earlier that day. She had gone there with friends and family to start their holiday.

“The events that led to Caroline Fisher’s death had started inside the Buzz Bar. She had been there with her family and friends and so too had the two defendants together with Wadsworth’s partner Lacy Lee.

“There were many others in the bar including Michael Wilcox. He was to be Leon Wadsworth’s first victim that night.

“The trouble started when Leon Wadsworth ran across the dance floor and head butted Michael Wilcox so hard that he was knocked backwards across the dance floor for some 10 metres. Mr Wilcox was knocked unconscious and suffered facial injuries. He was dancing on his own and was not rouble and causing no harm to anybody else. That attack took place in front of a number of small children in push chairs. It was totally unprovoked.

“Wadsworth went outside for some fresh air after attacking Michael Wilcox. He was followed by others including Hayley Fletcher.

“People who had seen what Wadsworth had done to Michael Wilcox began to remonstrate with him. Many were cross. They were incensed he had done it when young children were there.

“A fight broke out. Hayley Fletcher was fighting with another woman. Caroline Fisher intervened and hit Miss Fletcher twice to the head with a glass.

“Then Wadsworth approached and touched Caroline Fisher on the shoulder as if to line her up and punched her very hard with a right hook which felled her. When she was on the ground Hayley Fletcher kicked her extremely hard twice to her head. Wadsworth also tried to kick her. He caught her a glancing blow and then trod on her.

“They were doing it together. Caroline Fisher never got up again after what they did to her. She was dead or dying within minutes.”

Mr Joyce said that Wadsworth together with Lacy Lee and Fletcher, accompanied by four children, then went by taxi to Woody’s Bar in the resort.

“When they got out of the taxi there is CCTV footage which shows them seeming to re-enact what had happened to Caroline Fisher back at the Buzz Bar. It shows them appearing to be glorifying and celebrating what they had done just minutes before to Caroline Fisher. Inside Woody’s Bar there was further re-enactment.

“Both these defendants were arrested on the Saturday as their group was leaving the area to go back to Sheffield.

“Both were interviewed. Leon Wadsworth was saying he was protecting Hayley. Hayley said she was defending herself.

“The prosecution say that both of them were attacking Caroline Fisher while she was defenceless on the ground.”

Leon Wadsworth ,31, of Milnrow Road, Sheffield, and Hayley Fletcher ,31, of Paper Mill Road, Sheffield, each deny the murder of Caroline Fisher on 21 July 2018. The jury has been told that Wadsworth has admitted causing actual bodily harm to Michael Wilcox. The trial continues.