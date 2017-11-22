Notts Christmas events to get you into the festive spirit

As December draws near the festivities can finally begin, and Nottinghamshire is no exception.

There are Christmas-themed events all over Nottinghamshire this week that are sure to appeal to the whole family.

If you head down to Newstead Abbey on November 25-26 you will be able to see the house and gardens in all their festive glory.

The Abbey has been fully decorated for Christmas, fully equipped with baubles, twinkling lights and even foliage cut from the garden.

The event will also let you look around the Victorian Kitchen and try your hand at decorating a tree.

If you go down early enough you will also be able to see Santa Claus himself at his special grotto and tell him what you want for Christmas.

Sherwood Forest Country Park will be hosting a medieval-style grotto from November 25 - December 17.

You do not need to book in advance and you will even get a present from Santa himself for £5.

Welbeck will be hosting its annual Welbeck Winter Weekend from November 24-26.

This popular event is to celebrate all things hand-made, with 30 food stalls provided all day by the Welbeck Farm Shop.

You could even get lucky and win £1,000 in the raffle, with many more prizes on offer for those with a winning number.

Wollaton Hall is offering the chance to see Santa Claus in his grotto, follow a Christmas trail, or even a ghost story in the depths of the hall.

If this hasn’t tempted you there will also be the chance to taste some freshly-brewed mulled wine at the event, from November 25 - December 23.

There really is something for everyone this holiday season, so be sure to visit at least one to get into the festive spirit this Christmas.