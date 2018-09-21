Notts driver who survived tree fall during Storm Bronagh told 'buy lottery ticket'

A lucky driver escaped injury when a huge tree fell on his car in Nottinghamshire during Storm Bronagh.

Watch manager Ray Burton said: "The first thing I did was shake his hand and tell him to get a lottery ticket.

"He is the luckiest person I know."

The driver got out of the car himself but was described as "clearly shaken".

The tree is blocking the road in both directions and the fire service said it was likely to be closed until the afternoon.

Mr Burton added: "It's worth noting that this tree is huge and it will take some time."

Storm Bronagh brought down the tree in Nottingham Road, Trowell, at 2am