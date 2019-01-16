Notts man to appear in court for supplying drugs

A Nottinghamshire man is set to appear in court for supplying class A and B drugs.

The 31-year-old man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today charged with supplying the drugs.

The31-year-old man is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Aaron Higgins, of Bestwood, was arrested after officers stopped a car in the car park of Tesco in Top Valley Way, Top Valley, at around 4pm on Monday, January 14, and recovered a quantity of what is believed to be class A drugs.

Officers subsequently carried out a search at a property in Bestwood, and seized a large quantity of further suspected Class A and B drugs.