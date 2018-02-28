Notts Police issue 999 advice for bad weather callers

The Beast from the East is putting pressure on the emergency services and Nottinghamshire Police has asked people to only call 999 if they really need to.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow until 4pm today - Wednesday, February 28 - and the police force is struggling to meet the high volume of calls coming in due to the bad weather.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “Due to the increased risk this weather poses, we are experiencing a higher volume of calls and demand on our officers than usual, and would encourage people to first consider whether they absolutely need to call 101 or 999, as emergency situations will remain a priority.”

The force reminded people travel delays on roads are very likely, with snow perhaps leading to some stranded vehicles and passengers. Delays to rail and air travel are also likely. Some rural communities could become cut-off briefly, and power cuts and disruption to other services may occur.