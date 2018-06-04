Notts Police issues warning to those banned from football matches

Police want those who are banned from football matches to hand in their passports ahead of the world cup
People who have been banned from football matches are being reminded to hand in their passports ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “A total of 55 people are currently subject to Football Banning Orders in Nottinghamshire - 38 of whom have passports.

“Those who haven’t already handed theirs in have until 7pm tomorrow (Tuesday June 5).”

Anyone failing to surrender their passport can be arrested and could face a fine, prison or a further banning order.

In Nottinghamshire, passports can be handed in at Central, Newark, Mansfield and Worksop police stations.