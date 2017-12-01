Notts Police officer sacked for sending flirty texts to women who were 'vulnerable victims of crime'

A Nottinghamshire police officer has been sacked after sending 'flirtatious' text messages to women who were 'vulnerable victims of crime'.

PC Ben Bradshaw, 37, admitted gross misconduct and misconduct between June 2012 and April 2016.

Bradshaw was found to have sent inappropriate, flirtatious and suggestive text messages from his police BlackBerry, and personal phone on one occasion, to women whom he had come into contact with in the line of his work as a police officer, for his own personal gain. Many of these women were vulnerable victims of crime which compounded his thoroughly discreditable behaviour and undermined public trust, a Nottinghamshire Police statement said.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford dismissed PC Bradshaw, who was based at Watnall, and delivered his findings today at a public hearing.

He said: “Reputationally the conduct is thoroughly discreditable and undermines all the hard work which dedicated and professional officers and staff undertake in supporting vulnerable victims on a daily basis. Consequently dismissal is the most commensurate and appropriate outcome.”

Anyone who has a concern that a police officer has abused their position of trust can contact the Nottinghamshire Police Counter Corruption Unit on 0115 9672755. Such reports are dealt with in the strictest confidence and you have the option to remain anonymous.