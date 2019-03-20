Ollerton dad-to-be stole from mates who put him up

A dad-to-be from Ollerton stole from a family member and a friend who put him up while he was homeless, a court heard.

Mclaren Hoult pinched a mobile phone, on October 1, and hair straighteners, on October 13, while staying at addresses in Sutton, said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

“In police interview he said he was going to get the phone’s screen repaired and give it back to her,” Ms Fawcett said.

He was arrested at the second address on another matter, and when he returned from the police station, was told to leave.

When he was arrested on October 16, a phone was found with texts offering to sell the stolen property.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said he was a “young man weho wants to be law-abiding and a good father, but he’s making one poor decision after another.”

Hoult, 20, of Manvers View, Boughton, initially denied the thefts, but was convicted at a trial, at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on February 21.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “This is a classic example of biting the hand that feeds you. I suspect it is old habits that have got you into debt. You need to sort this out once and for all.

“You’re fit, you’re able-bodied, you know where you’re going wrong in life. There’s no reason why you can’t work and make a good life for yourself and your family.”

On Wednesday, March 20, Hoult was given a 12 month community order, with 10 days of a rehabilitation activity and up to 30 days on a thinking skills course.

He was ordered to pay £150 costs and compensation as requested.