One dead after A610 car and lorry smash

Police have confirmed a person has died following a collision between a car and a lorry.

This is all the information we have at this stage.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police and crews from Nottinghamshire fire service were called to the scene between the M1 at Junction 26 for Nottingham and Eastwood and the roundabout for Ikea just before 1.30am this morning. (Sunday April 29)

The incident happened on the outbound carriageway towards the Ikea turn off at Eastwood. The lorry is believed to have been parked in a layby at the time of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 50 of 29 April 2018.