A warm afternoon was a welcome respite in what had been a cool and wet summer.

I sat in the garden with my lunch, feeling that all was well with the world.

That sense of peace was shattered when I scrolled through the news feed on my phone and read about the tragic events in Southport.

I have two friends who are ministers in that very town – one of them leads a church that is just yards away from where those three little girls were murdered, and so many others were attacked.

Simon Robinson believes listening and compassion are essential to calming the violent outbursts affecting parts of the UK. Photo: National World

Over the following days, my friend kept me updated on how the community of Southport was grappling with the horror.

Faith groups and local organisations were rallying together, striving to help people process the trauma and offer support.

But as if the tragedy wasn’t enough, he also shared his fears about protests brewing outside the mosque near his home.

His concerns were well-founded – the protests soon turned ugly, spreading across the country and culminating in violent scenes in places like Rotherham and Tamworth.

Many people have legitimate concerns and fears about the issues that sparked the protests.

They certainly do not condone the violence.

Yet, a vicious undercurrent in our society surfaced last weekend, wreaking havoc and leaving many communities paralysed with fear.

I don’t pretend to have the answers, but I have been pondering how, in Hucknall, we can build a community that withstands such storms of hatred and violence.

Over the last few weeks, I have been taking our church through a series of reflections that draw on a letter from an early Christian called Paul.

He pictured faith in Christ as changing one set of clothes for another and urged Jesus’ followers to do so too, saying: “So, chosen by God for this new life of love, dress in the wardrobe God picked out for you: compassion, kindness, humility, quiet strength, discipline.

"Be even-tempered, content with second place, quick to forgive an offense.

"Forgive as quickly and completely as the Master forgave you.

"And regardless of what else you put on, wear love.

"It’s your basic, all-purpose garment, never be without it.” (Colossians 3:12-14).

These principles can be adopted by anyone, not just Christians.

As a community, we can protect ourselves from the flames of hate by embracing these qualities so that they shape our relationships with one another and frame the way in which we debate our opinions on issues that could divide us.

As neighbours, let us respond to the recent tragedy and violence by stepping back, striving to understand one another, listening to diverse perspectives and recommitting ourselves to living together in peace and harmony.