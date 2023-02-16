Ales Norris Column: This unbreakable friendship with Ukraine must be strengthened further

President Zelensky is the first leader of a country at war to be given the honour to address Parliament, and his speech will live long in the memory of those who attended.

He and his nation's fortitude and courage echoed around Westminster Hall with every sentence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was a truly moving experience and I was proud to attend on behalf of our community. Nottingham stands with Ukraine and we support them in their fight for liberty and victory.

Alex Norris, MP for Bulwell. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

In his speech, President Zelensky made a plea for more assistance to help the Ukrainian war effort.

I fully supported the Government’s increased military support for Ukraine this year, which has helped to ensure that Ukraine has the military capability to defend its interests today and into the future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Britain’s military help and on reinforcing NATO allies on the Russian border, the Government has had – and will continue to have – Labour’s full support.

Our country can be rightly proud that we have been united and at the forefront in providing military aid to Ukraine.

‘I know Bulwell will continue to stand by Ukraine and support any and all efforts to assist the Ukrainian struggle. It is vital that their freedom prevails over Putin’s aggression,’ says Labour MP Alex Norris.

We have already pledged 14 Commander 2 tanks and 30 AS-90 self-propelled Howitzers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, there are some areas where we could be doing more. As we move towards the second year of the war, ministers must now move on from ad hoc announcements to more systematic support, underpinned by a proper strategy.

That’s why Labour is arguing for ministers to set out a full 2023 action plan for military, economic and diplomatic support, to help give Ukraine confidence in a sustained stream of future supplies; to urgently ramp up our own industry; to encourage allies to do more; and to make clear to Putin that things will get worse, not better.

President Putin’s actions are a clear breach of international law. We must continue to support the Ukrainians’ fight for a democratic future.

They should be able to determine their own political destiny.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I urge the Government to do more for the unbreakable friendship between our two countries. I know Bulwell will continue to stand by Ukraine and support any efforts to assist the Ukrainian struggle. It is vital their freedom prevails over Putin’s aggression.