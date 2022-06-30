Disappointingly, despite all the big promises and slogans from the Government, the Bill was scant on detail about how the Government will deliver on its promises to invest in communities that, for too long, have not had their fair share.

There are 11 parts to this Bill but just two of them are about levelling up. The rest is predominantly planning rules for new housing.

It appears that, despite levelling up supposedly being part of the Government’s flagship agenda, they have so little to offer that they have had to pack the Bill with the planning changes instead.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

In relation to the few levelling up parts of the Bill, a cornerstone of the Government Levelling Up White Paper in February was their 12 ‘Levelling Up Missions’ for the country.

The Bill is supposed to enshrine those missions in law so that the present and future Governments act to level up the country.

However, the small print of the Bill actually allows the Government to amend or junk the missions as they so wish.

So the centrepiece of the Government’s levelling up agenda is not worth the paper it’s written on!

This week, we have begun the lengthy task of going through the Bill line-by-line and putting forward amendments to be debated.

I am leading for Labour on this Bill and we have already tabled a series of amendments that will ensure that there is no rolling back by the Government on their levelling up promises.

This has meant reinserting to the Bill the commitments they have quietly dropped.

Labour will hold the Government to the promises they were elected on in 2019 and if they wish to break those promises then we will force them to vote to do so and be clear about it with the British public.

Sadly, it appears the Government is just not serious about levelling up.

This will have consequences for those parts of the country, like mine in Nottingham North, that for too long have not received their fair share.

We have a Government that is unserious about truly delivering power and resources back to local communities.

Labour will, and I look forward to leading the Labour response on this Bill as we seek to improve it as it progresses through Parliament.