Alex Norris column: Criminals keep being let off while their victims are let down

Unfortunately, as of 2023, crime rates in Nottingham remain above the national average. Specifically, Nottingham’s most common crimes are violence and sexual offences, crimes which nationally have seen a collapse in charge rates from 23.3 per cent to 3.6 per cent and 13.9 per cent to 3.6 per cent, respectively, under the current Government.

Under the failures of the Tory Government, over 90 per cent of crimes now go unsolved and the proportion of crimes prosecuted has dropped by more than two thirds.

Combine this information with the fact that knife and gun crime rates have increased since 2015, there is no wonder why crime is a top concern for residents in the local area and across the UK.

Criminals are being let off while victims are let down.

Remarkably, instead of supporting police officers in the fight against crime, the current Government has cut neighbourhood policing by nearly 10,000 and left a shortage of 7,000 detectives, creating a crisis of public confidence in policing, which has fallen to its lowest level in 16 years, with just 51 per cent of the public having confidence in the police.

When faced with these alarming statistics, it is quite clear what must be done to make Britain’s streets and communities safer.

As the new Shadow Minister for Police, I can say that Labour is determined to end this crisis and make Britain’s streets safer. Instead of taking a back seat approach, Labour will lead an active Home Office with a clear mission to make our communities safe.

As a part of Labour’s active mission to ensure community safety, our plan is to halve serious violent crime and raise confidence in the police and criminal justice system to its highest levels, within a decade.

Labour also plans to implement a Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee to put 13,000 more police and PCSOs on the streets, with more town centre patrols, preventing crime, punishing criminals and protecting communities.

This will include a designated officer for each high street so we can crack down on the appalling rates of shoplifting and abuse of shopworkers in recent months.

Tackling this effectively is a huge challenge that can’t be done by tinkering with a single policy change. We need system change across Government, public services and society to fix it.