With food prices soaring and wages going through the floor, Labour has called for an emergency Budget to tackle to the cost-of-living crisis.

Following another week of Partygate revelations and internal strife in the Conservative Party, Britain desperately needs a government focused on solutions to the crisis now facing ordinary working people.

But the economic forecasts for what lies ahead raises serious worries that the cost-of-living crisis could spiral yet further.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP

Families are already being hit hard by record rises in energy prices, petrol prices and staggeringly steep hikes in food and other essentials.

Labour analysis shows Brits could be spending an extra £10 billion this year on petrol. The Chancellor’s much-trumpeted fuel duty cut has had minimal impact – it has simply been swallowed up by the huge price rises. All the while, big oil and gas producers such as BP and Shell have taken billions in profits this year.

With some predicting a 40 per cent rise in the energy price cap in October, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to energy bills again, Labour is focused squarely on solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.

That is why we are calling for an emergency budget of five key measures that the Government could enact now to make a real difference to pensioners and working people all over the country.

As we have long said, the Government must introduce a windfall tax on oil and gas producers who have seen their profits soar in recent months. This could cut energy bills by up to £600.

The National Insurance hike must also be scrapped – it makes no sense to take money out of people’s pockets during a period of such economic uncertainty.

Labour would also rapidly ramp up the insulation of homes to make them more energy efficient. Finally, the Government must investigate the £11.8 billion of taxpayers’ money currently being lost to fraud and error.

Labour has a plan to deliver for working people. We now need a government which will support working families and unlock growth across the country.