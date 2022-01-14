On May 20, 2020, when the country had been in lockdown for 58 days and much of the country was struggling, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary invited more than 100 people round for drinks.

Boris Johnson has this week apologised for being at the gathering himself.

That same day, the House heard from the Prime Minister himself that 181 NHS workers and 131 social care staff had died.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP

So many across our country, including healthcare staff and keyworkers, made real sacrifices throughout the pandemic.

To know the Prime Minister’s team were partying at the height of the lockdown, when no meeting with others was allowed, is a betrayal and a slap in the face.

I know how difficult lockdown was for people across our city, for people and businesses alike.

This latest revelation shows just how embedded a disregard for the rules is into life at Downing Street.

The Prime Minister and the Government have shown their utter contempt for the British public and our democratic institutions, writes Alex Norris.

The Prime Minister initially didn’t have the courage to defend himself.

On Tuesday, despite having no official arrangements, the PM failed to turn up to the House of Commons and answer questions about the event.

Instead of coming clean, he sent a junior minister in his place.

Rather than a government of scandal and deception, we need a government of respect and honesty. Trust is crucial.

Just because the Conservatives are squandering public trust, this does not mean Labour does not need to work hard to earn it.

Labour would treat the Nolan principles of public life - selflessness, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty, and leadership – as a binding agreement, and put them at the heart of the Government.