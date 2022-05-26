Alex Norris column: Government inaction over cost-of-living crisis is hitting people hard across our area

Last month, the Government’s National Insurance rise hit pay packets as food, fuel and energy prices continued to soar.

This week, Ofgem, the energy sector regulator announced that the energy price cap could rise by another £1000 in October to £2800 a year for energy bills.

This came off the back of last week’s announcement that inflation has hit nine per cent.

Nottingham North MP Alex Norris

Due to the expected huge increase in energy bills, the Institute for Fiscal Studies have warned that for lower income households, who spend more of their money on essentials such as energy, inflation could hit 14 per cent by autumn.

For months and months, we have all known of the impending disaster for our economy as inflation has creeped up and incomes have been squeezed.

Last August, it was first announced that the energy price cap would go up – but the Government did nothing. Last October, the Chancellor delivered the Budget as wholesale energy prices rocketed – but the Chancellor did nothing.

In February, the largest energy price rise in history was announced – and still the Government did nothing.

"This Government is out of touch and has lost sight of what is important' says Bulwell MP Alex Norris

It has taken until this week, nine months since the first energy price rise, for the Government to announce it will do anything to address the worst cost of living crisis in a generation.

I will study what the Government is putting forward this week closely, but I am concerned that it simply will not go far enough.

Due to the Government’s inaction, it has allowed the situation for working people to deteriorate so badly over the past six months that only an extraordinary intervention would be sufficient to make a difference.

Over the past six months and since the Partygate revelations, we have witnessed a Government too focused on saving its own skin rather than being squarely focused on the issues affecting households.

Instead of the Prime Minister putting an end to the Partygate scandal by admitting months ago what we have all known all along – that he did break his own lockdown rules – the whole country has been dragged from week to week by further revelations while the real issues we face go unaddressed.

The Government has completely lost sight of what matters and is putting itself above everyone else.

It is out of touch and the country deserves better than this.