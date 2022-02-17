Households with young children have found it difficult to keep putting food on the table.

In Nottinghamshire we’ve seen a concerning 53 per cent increase in pupil eligibility for free school meals in state-funded schools since 2015/16 and food bank usage - already unacceptably high pre-pandemic - has also risen.

The Trussell Trust reported a 33 per cent increase in the number of three-day emergency food parcels supplied in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Since August, energy price rises have worsened too, causing dozens of British energy suppliers to go bust.

To make matters worse, on February 3, Ofgem announced the new price cap for April 2022 onwards which will see a substantial increase of 46 per cent on our energy bills, while oil companies make record profits.

Most of the Government' s proposed support is a buy now, pay later plan.

Labour's alternative is a one-off windfall tax and oil and gas companies used to keep household bills down. This is a better plan.

The Government does not have a plan to relieve already overstretched families from universal credit cuts, the National Insurance hike, and the rise in energy bills.

It seeks to protect oil and gas producers by borrowing money to lend to energy companies, lowering prices this year, only to add it back in the years to come.

Now, millions are finding it harder to get by and are being left forced to choose between putting food in the fridge or money on the meter.

Some 4.7 million adults and 2.5 million children in the UK are already experiencing food insecurity.

Tax hikes, falling real wages, as well as a failure to tackle the energy crisis is making the cost-of-living crisis much worse.

Labour has been pressing for annual reviews of the nation’s food security and policies to better extend accessibility to healthy food.

We need a Government that responds to the people’s needs, is transparent, and can be held accountable. We need a Government that works to prioritise the health and wellbeing of the people, not one that is contributing to the biggest drop in living standards in thirty years.

We are offering a better alternative and will be pushing them to adopt it.