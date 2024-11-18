Alex Norris column: Great to see an end to historic injustice against miners across area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This week I’d like to focus in on one policy from October’s budget in particular, which will have benefit lots of people here in Nottingham North and Kimberley – The long overdue reform of the Mineworkers’ Pension Scheme, says Alex Norris MP.

When British Coal was privatised in 1994, the Government agreed to take half of the profits generated by the pensions scheme in exchange for guaranteeing that the pensions would increase in line with inflation.

However, the scheme has consistently delivered strong profits, and the Government has never paid any money into it from their side of the deal.

The reform announced by the Chancellor last month will end the historic injustice by handing over the £1.5 billion that made up the Government’s half of the profits.

These workers powered our country for decades, so it is only right that they now receive the full benefit of their own pension fund, and not before time.

The 112,000 miners who will now get their full pension payments include 294 residents here in Nottingham North and Kimberley. The pension’s trustees are responsible for distributing the fund and are now working to make sure the bonus gets into pension pay packets this month.

This will represent an average boost of 32 per cent, equivalent to £116 extra per month.

Coalfield communities across the country have campaigned for this change for years, and many residents here in Nottingham North and Kimberley have raised it with me directly.

I understand the passion that existed against this unfairness, particularly within the context of the historic mistreatment of miners at the hands of previous governments.

When I asked for your vote in July, this change was one of the promises which I made to you and I’m proud that we’ve been able to deliver, less than four months after being elected.

This is just one example from the budget of how the Labour government will be supporting people’s incomes.

Your Income Tax and National Insurance won’t be going up, and neither will VAT.

In fact we’ve announced plans to end the Tories’ freeze on Income Tax thresholds, so less will be taken out of your pay rises. The freeze on fuel duty is staying, saving you 7p per litre, and there’s a big increase in minimum wage, up by 6.7 per cent.

That will put an extra £1,400 in the pockets of thousands of workers in our community.

Our support for mineworkers isn't the only example of how we’re setting about righting historical wrongs either.

The budget also finally set aside funds to pay compensation to both victims of the infected blood scandal and the terrible treatment of sub-postmasters by the Post Office.

Decisions like these are what make me confident that our Labour government will deliver for the people of Nottingham North and Kimberley.

Faced with difficult circumstances, we are making the choices that allow us to protect working people and deliver on the promises we made to you.