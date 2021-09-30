Alex Norris Column: Health Bill needs to ensure that patients are always the top priority

When people first mentioned this idea of a vaccine passport I thought it would be brought in swiftly by the Government.

When there was a small fraction of the population vaccinated a passport system would have been useful.

Given a choice between a business staying closed or allowing it to open up to those who had been vaccinated, I’d be happy to see a system that lets it resume business.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Much to my surprise, ministers at the time said that such a scheme wouldn’t be brought in.

I hadn’t been jabbed at that point but I wouldn’t have minded seeing those in their 60s and 70s having a great time in a nightclub while I couldn’t.

By the time I’d had both of my shots, I’d stopped thinking about the idea of a vaccine passport. Almost nine in ten adults have had a single dose in the UK so statistically the same fraction of people drinking near me should be carrying antibodies.

I tend to not drink in pubs that get caught serving underage people, so that helps.

The only reason to bring in a vaccine passport was to keep the kind of people who love to rant about it away from where I’d be drinking.

Call me over-sensitive but I like to have a night out without being called a sheep by someone who follows what they read in a Facebook or WhatsApp group. That isn’t a good enough reason to introduce so much administrative hassle.

The Government has now suggested the vaccine passport may be on its way. They say it will be useful in keeping nightclubs open in the winter but at this rate by the time the scheme is ready nearly everyone will be fully vaccinated.

Do we need a vaccine passport now? I went to a wedding this weekend and we all know who were the vaccine reticent in the party. We just stayed away from them.

It’s controversial but I think the only solution is a non-vaccine passport scheme. Hear me out. Soon the number of people who refuse a vaccine will be very small. It’s a much easier task to hand out paperwork to the smaller number.

What’s more, most people who spend their time being angry online about this topic seem like they would willingly and proudly hold a passport to declare that they haven’t been jabbed.