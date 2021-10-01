Alex Norris Column: Health Bill needs to ensure that patients are always the top priority

While this is the wrong time for such change, it is necessary and I’ve been working on the Bill’s Committee Stage to make the Bill fit for purpose on behalf of the Labour frontbench.

Patients should be the number one priority and I have been fighting for changes to ensure that their health and wellbeing is put first.

While the coronavirus pandemic has been the largest challenge to the health system in many generations, many of the issues facing our health service that it has shone a light on existed long before.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Across many metrics, NHS services have plummeted over the last decade, the result of chronic cuts and underinvestment.

Fewer GPs need to see more patients.

In A&E, the proportion of patients seen within four hours has fallen from 95.5 per cent to 76.1 per cent.

More than 30,000 ambulance drivers have quit.

The number of patients on NHS waiting lists has doubled from 2.5 to 5.3 million.

I have spoken to many of my constituents who have felt this impact directly and I have heard their frustration, their anxiety, and their anger, again and again.

The NHS is one of our proudest achievements, the jewel in the United Kingdom’s crown of public services.

We need an NHS which is supported to deliver high-quality healthcare to patients, not one which prioritises profits for private companies.

During the Bill’s Committee stage, I have tabled and argued for several key amendments that I believe will improve our health service.

This includes amendments to ensure the duty to patients is the NHS's number one priority.

There are also amendments to get rid of expensive private GP contracts and keep private companies off NHS boards, and amendments to ensure that people with mental health issues and survivors of domestic abuse are fully supported.