Alex Norris column: ​I believe 2024 must be a year of change and renewal for us all

​I’d like to wish you all a Happy New Year and I hope you had a wonderful Christmas. The year ahead promises to be a busy one in Parliament and for the country.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​In Parliament, my immediate focus is on the Criminal Justice Bill, which started scrutiny in Parliament in December and this week recommenced committee stage following the Christmas break.

Line-by-line scrutiny of the Bill will now take place over numerous committee sittings and MPs will have the chance to amend the Government's proposals too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Labour’s Shadow Minister for Police, I am hoping to amend and improve the Bill so the police have the tools they need to keep the streets safe.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP, and Shadow Minister for Policing

I know from the many conversations I have with local residents that tackling crime and antisocial behaviour are a top priority for many.

One area I am particularly interested in is the alarming rise in shoplifting and the rise in abuse and assaults on shop workers.

I have campaigned on this issue for many years with the retail sector, the shop workers' union USDAW and the Co-operative Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under this Government rates of shop lifting have rocketed and shop workers are facing a torrent of abuse. We have seen this locally too and it is matter I have discussed with local shop workers and store management.

'I believe this year must be a year of change. The power to end drift and decline and begin a period of national renewal lies with you, the voters. The sooner you get the chance to have your say the better,' says Alex Norris MP.

No one should have to feel unsafe at work and I hope to amend the Criminal Justice Bill to create a new offence of assaults on shop workers.

Labour have pioneered similar legislation in Scotland and I hope we can replicate that good work in England and Wales too so that shop workers, the people who kept food on the shelves during the pandemic, can receive the legal protection they need.

Beyond the Criminal Justice Bill, there is of course the looming prospect of a general election. As you will expect, I hope that this year can be a year of change so the country can turn the page on the past 14 years of this government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nevertheless, everyone will have their own view of the situation the country finds itself in and it is important that everyone has their say.

As this will be an election year, I therefore encourage everyone to look closely at what policies and proposals each party puts forward over the coming months so you can understand who you wish to vote for when an election is called.

Over the past decade or so we have seen a steady decline in household living standards and quality of life. For too long, wages have stood still while the cost of living goes up and up.

For our country to succeed it is my view that we desperately need to move on from the lost decade we have just been through.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That is why I believe this year must be a year of change. The power to end drift and decline and begin a period of national renewal lies with you, the voters.

The sooner you get the chance to have your say the better.