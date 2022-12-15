The Tories have used all that power to build a low growth economy that uses the talents of too few people in too few places.

For too long, we have been like a plane flying with one engine, with some areas doing well and others not so well. As a result, people have understandably lost faith in politics and its ability to improve their lives.

That’s why Keir Starmer is convinced we need to change not only who governs the country but how the country is governed.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

In 2020, Keir asked the Commission for the UK’s Future, led by Gordon Brown, to put together proposals for the biggest ever transfer of power from Westminster to the British people.

Their report, published last week, proposes that power is transferred out of Westminster to our town and cities, so that local people have the power and resources to build the economy that works for them.

To do this, the report proposes a new constitutional settlement for the country. From now on Westminster should respect the authority of local communities over their own affairs and the government must be committed to tackling regional inequality wherever it exists.

By empowering our towns, cities and regions, we can entrust in them - not Westminster or Whitehall - the power to make decisions over the matters affecting their own lives.

Together, we can build economic clusters around the country that drive all our regions forward, not just London or the South East.

That way, just as previous generations in Nottingham mined the coal that kept the country’s lights on, our younger generations can contribute to our country’s future success too, with well-paid, skilled jobs, right here in the East Midlands.

But to achieve all of this, we must clean up the centre of politics in our country - Westminster. It is vital that after a relentless drumbeat of sleaze in our politics we restore trust and integrity.

The report proposes a clampdown on MPs second jobs, new laws to eliminate foreign and corrupt money from UK politics and a powerful new anti-corruption Commissioner to root out criminal behaviour in British political life.

Finally, the report recommends we reform the House of Lords, which is completely out of date for a modern, new Britain. No more jobs for mates or privileges handed down from one generation to the next. We need a new second chamber in Parliament to properly safeguard the UK constitution.

Now that the Commission has delivered their report, Labour will be consulting with the public about the details and how to best implement this sort of approach for reigniting our economy, rebuilding trust in our politics and reuniting our country.

I firmly believe that together we can build a new, fairer Britain.

