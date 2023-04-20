Alex Norris column: ​It’s vital that everyone is prepared for election voting ID changes

This year will see the introduction of a new requirement that photo identification must be shown at polling stations before you can vote.

It is vital that everyone is prepared for these changes.

A passport, driving license, blue badge, Older Person's or Disabled Person’s Bus Pass will be accepted but please check online for the full list of accepted ID.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Expired photo ID will also be accepted if the photo is a true likeness of you.

Many people in our area will already have the right ID so please check ahead of polling day so that you are prepared.

If you do not have any of the accepted photo ID, you may apply for a postal vote instead.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

However, if you wish to vote in person but do not have acceptable ID, you can also apply for a “voter authority certificate” – this is free of charge.

Details of this process can be found online. The deadline for applications is 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

Please check you have the right ID so you can exercise your right to vote on the May 4, 2023.

These local elections are an important chance for you to have your say on how you feel about the direction our local area and the whole country is going in.

It is a chance for you to vote for the candidates who you will feel have the same priorities as you, will best represent you and will best represent your community.

Candidates from all of the political parties have been setting out their pitch to voters in recent weeks and they will continue to do so in the coming weeks ahead of polling day.

I think there are some clear choices for voters this May and you will be in little doubt who I think voters should choose!

Nonetheless, I would encourage everyone to engage in this process, to take time to consider how you wish to vote and to be sure to visit your local polling station on Thursday, May 4.