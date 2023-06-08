​The new research, produced by the House of Commons Library for Labour, shows that almost 35,000 more people a month now have to wait longer than two weeks to see a hospital doctor after their GP says they might have cancer.

That’s almost 420,000 more people this year who’ll be waiting longer than they should wait for a hospital follow up.

Moreover, compared to 2010, around 62,000 more cancer patients will have to wait more than two months to start treatment this year.

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Bulwell. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

Long waiting times for hospital appointments, difficulties getting GP appointments and access to NHS dental care are frequently raised with me by local people worried about their health and the state of the NHS.

In Nottingham, we have also seen plans to rebuild Queen's Medical Centre and City Hospital delayed too. Many local people are rightly worried about the NHS and what it means for them and their family.

Patients deserve so much better than this, but I fear that after years of missed targets and declining standards in the NHS, the current government has simply run out of ideas to end the chaos.

Of course, the pandemic put huge strain on the NHS but as many who rely on NHS treatment can attest to, patients were waiting too long for treatment well before the pandemic hit.

For instance, in May 2010 3,135 patients had been waiting to see a hospital cancer specialist for more than two weeks.

By January 2020, before the pandemic hit, 19,035 had been waiting that long - a sixfold increase.

It is vital that these waiting lists are dramatically reduced. Early intervention, particularly for cancer diagnoses, is so important. The British public know this too.

But the state of the NHS is forcing more and more people to use private healthcare instead, up from one in ten in 2019 to one in seven now.

This situation cannot go on and it must be brought under control. I am glad that Keir Starmer recently set out Labour’s proposals to end the chaos.

We have pledged to train 7,500 more doctors and 10,000 more nurses a year, paid for by abolishing the non-dom tax status.

We would also use spare capacity in the private sector to bring down the NHS backlog and reform the NHS to shift its focus to early diagnosis and intervention.

This is the change our NHS desperately needs and patients deserve.

I can assure you I wholeheartedly support such measures to ensure we can build an NHS in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire that is there for everyone during their time of need.