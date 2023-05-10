In the Nottingham area, and across the country, we showed the very best of our local communities as thousands of events were held, to send our best wishes to the new King.

I’d like to thank everyone who organised and participated in the various events and street parties held around here last weekend.

And also to the staggering six million people across the country who volunteered to join the Big Help Out on the Bank Holiday Monday.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

It has been truly amazing to see so many people, in tribute to the King’s public service, who are willing to give up their own time to support charities and community projects based in their local area.

So much of the good work that is done locally is reliant on the good will of volunteers.

I therefore encourage anyone who enjoyed their volunteering experience last weekend to keep up the habit.

Community organisations are enormously grateful for the support.

‘As he rises to the throne, we can welcome this new beginning, recognise his many admirable qualities and look toward the future with King Charles III,' says Nottingham North MP Alex Norris.

This work is all the more important during the tough times the country is going through.

Like his mother before him in 1953, King Charles comes to the throne after a spell of hardship and suffering in the country.

The pandemic and the cost of living crisis have tested our country’s resolve, but through those tough times we have seen a glimpse of something new and better.

Through the dark times of the pandemic, we saw the very best of us, when enormous sacrifices were made for the good of the country.

We saw a renewed sense of pride and purpose in our local communities - the neighbours, friends and volunteers who helped us through the most difficult time many of us have lived through.

I have no doubt that King Charles will guide our country well through the years that lie ahead.

He has often been a voice for fairness and progress in society, with his charity work supporting the disadvantaged and his passion for protecting the environment.

As he rises to the throne, we can welcome this new beginning, recognise his many admirable qualities and look toward the future with King Charles III.