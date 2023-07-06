Alex Norris Column: Our city can be proud we stood together during difficult days

Barnaby and Grace, just 19 years old, loved and embraced our city during their first year at the University of Nottingham.

Both gifted sportspeople, we will never know just what they could’ve achieved in later life.

Local resident, Ian Coates, was a loving father and grandfather. Ian was the site manager at Bulwell Academy for many years before taking up his post at Huntington Academy.

Bulwell MP Alex Norris. Photo: London Portrait Photographer-DAV

I have been struck by the outpouring of love for Ian from those locally who knew him.

Teachers, staff, children and parents have been united in commenting on the utter devotion Ian had to the schools he worked at.

Ian was an integral part of their school community and our local community, not just in fulfilling his site manager duties but going above and beyond to support students who may have been struggling at school and by using his own time and money at weekends to share his love of fishing with the groups of students who joined his fishing club.

Ian was the very best of our city.

I am proud of how well the city rallied to support the families and each other in the days that followed.

The event at St Peter's Church, the memorial at the University and the vigil in the Market Square were remarkable expressions of public grief and of unity.

Nottingham can be proud that we stood together during those difficult days.

Last week, the Boundary Commission for England published their final reconfiguration of the parliamentary boundaries. There will be major changes to the Nottingham North constituency.

I am very sad that Bilborough ward will now sit in the Nottingham South constituency, represented by my colleague Lilian Greenwood MP.

Bilborough has been part of our constituency for many years, it is sad that will no longer be the case.

On the other hand, Nottingham North has gained Leen Valley ward from Nottingham South and Kimberley, Nuthall East and Strelley and Watnall and Nuthall West wards will all move from Broxtowe constituency to ours. This is a significant change as it pushes our constituency boundary beyond Nottingham city and into Broxtowe.

The next general election will be the first at which the new boundaries are used. In the meantime, I can assure you that I will continue to work hard for Bilborough, on top of introductory work in Leen Valley and the Broxtowe wards.

