The tragic loss of Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has united the country in mourning.

As the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, recently said, the Queen’s loss is a moment of profound grief for her beloved family. However, it is also a moment we have all felt deeply because of the special bond the Queen created with the country over her many decades of public service.

Out of the many tributes that have been made in recent weeks, it is the Queen’s commitment to service and duty that has shone brightest: her deep devotion to the country, the Commonwealth and the people she loved.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

For 70 years, she was at the heart of our nation’s life and a living link to our past, whether that be the battle against the evil of fascism, the rebuilding of the country after the Second World War or the end of Empire and the beginning of the Commonwealth.

The Queen played a crucial role as the thread between our history and the present.

During the period of national mourning, I conveyed the condolences of our community to the Royal Family and conveyed the deep sense of respect and admiration that was felt for the Queen in Nottingham North.

During tributes to Her Majesty in the House of Commons, I spoke about two memories which I know are cherished by many local people.

‘Jubilee events were spontaneous demonstrations of thanks to the Queen for her outstanding service to the country’, says Bulwell MP Alex Norris.

First, was the Diamond Jubilee in 2012, when the Queen visited Vernon Park in Basford.

At the time I was a local councillor and, as I left my home to walk to the event that day, it felt like that at every door we passed, more and more people joined the ever-growing group of local residents marching down to Vernon Park.

The whole community was thrilled to be able to show off our community to the Queen.

Secondly, there was the Platinum Jubilee this summer.

We had more than two dozen events across Nottingham North, all locally organised, spontaneous demonstrations of thanks to the Queen for her outstanding service to the country.

After a tough two years, grappling with the pandemic, it was heart-warming to see our community come back together again.

These events exemplify the remarkable ability the Queen had to bring our country together and to be a symbol of unity.

This we will miss the most.

Let this be our enduring memory of her as we mourn her loss.