Alex Norris Column: Summer recess gives me a great chance to get out there and hear your views

This means that, for the next five weeks or so, the green benches in the House of Commons will be empty as MPs have returned to their constituencies.

This gives me lots more time back home in Nottingham.

I have more time to spend catching up with constituents and seeing the important work which is happening across the constituency and the city, discussing the issues with which I will be returning to Parliament.

Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North.

MPs all take different approaches to recess, but my first priority was to be out on the streets of Nottingham talking to residents from across the constituency.

When Parliament is sitting, it meets almost every weekday and I’m unable to meet with constituents or attend events on days when my presence is required in Westminster.

Already, I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many different constituents during the ‘street surgeries’ I’ve been holding with councillors across the constituency’s six wards.

It is so important to hear people’s views and concerns when it comes to local issues and national politics, and, while we don’t always agree, I always enjoy it thoroughly.

The Houses of Parliament

As we have all experienced, things have been non-stop since the pandemic first broke out.

So on top of everything else, I am also very much looking forward to seeing my friends and family, many of whom I haven’t had the chance to see in person since pre-pandemic.

However, one eye is also already on Parliament’s return in September.

As a Shadow Health Minister, I will be sitting on the Bill Committee for the Health and Care Bill, a large piece of complex legislation which will determine the path of our NHS for years to come, so work has already begun to ensure that it is not used to further privatise the NHS whilst ignoring key issues like social care.