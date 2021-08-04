Alex Norris Column: Summer recess gives me a great chance to get out there and hear your views
At the end of July, Parliament adjourned for its summer recess. Until September, there are no votes or debates in Parliament to attend.
This means that, for the next five weeks or so, the green benches in the House of Commons will be empty as MPs have returned to their constituencies.
This gives me lots more time back home in Nottingham.
I have more time to spend catching up with constituents and seeing the important work which is happening across the constituency and the city, discussing the issues with which I will be returning to Parliament.
MPs all take different approaches to recess, but my first priority was to be out on the streets of Nottingham talking to residents from across the constituency.
When Parliament is sitting, it meets almost every weekday and I’m unable to meet with constituents or attend events on days when my presence is required in Westminster.
Already, I have thoroughly enjoyed meeting so many different constituents during the ‘street surgeries’ I’ve been holding with councillors across the constituency’s six wards.
It is so important to hear people’s views and concerns when it comes to local issues and national politics, and, while we don’t always agree, I always enjoy it thoroughly.
As we have all experienced, things have been non-stop since the pandemic first broke out.
So on top of everything else, I am also very much looking forward to seeing my friends and family, many of whom I haven’t had the chance to see in person since pre-pandemic.
However, one eye is also already on Parliament’s return in September.
As a Shadow Health Minister, I will be sitting on the Bill Committee for the Health and Care Bill, a large piece of complex legislation which will determine the path of our NHS for years to come, so work has already begun to ensure that it is not used to further privatise the NHS whilst ignoring key issues like social care.
Throughout the summer, I will continue to meet with health experts and charities to ensure that, when we return, I can do my bit in ensuring our health service is supported to provide the high-quality and accessible care that we all rely on.