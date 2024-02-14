Alex Norris column: The knife crime crisis on our streets needs swift resolution

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Line-by-line scrutiny of the Criminal Justice Bill was held throughout January and then last week the Opposition held a debate in the Commons on knife crime and banning dangerous weapons.

I led the debate on behalf of the opposition frontbench and set out why politicians must work together, and if necessary cross-party, to do what we can to make the streets safe.

Knife crime destroys lives, devastates families and creates fear and trauma in communities.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

In recent years, concern about rising knife crime has grown rapidly as already stretched police forces struggle to tackle what has now become an epidemic on our streets.

In Nottingham, we have seen first hand the horrific impact bladed weapons can have following the dreadful attacks last year which resulted in the deaths on Grace O’Malley-Kumar, Barnaby Webber and local man Ian Coates.

It is therefore vital that we do all we can to get dangerous weapons off the streets and prevent more lives being lost.

Sadly, knife crime has gone up by more than 77 per cent since 2015. But too often, as many local people tell me, it feels as if nothing is done about this worrying trend.

Too often when teenagers are caught with knives nothing happens. There is no action and no support to stop a spiral into even more devastating crime.

Too often nothing is done when there are signs that a young person is getting into trouble, being groomed by gangs, or lost in a dangerous online world.

Too often when teenagers say they don’t feel safe, or they are struggling themselves with trauma or abuse, no-one listens and no help is provided.

We have to put an end to this crisis. That is why the Opposition has made it our mission to halve knife crime within ten years of a Labour government.

During last week’s debate in Parliament, I set out Opposition’s plan for how we can achieve this.

First, we would ban dangerous ninja swords which have been used in a series of brutal attacks in recent years.

Second, we would launch an end-to-end review of online knife sales. Sadly, it is often the case that young people buy dangerous weapons online and have them delivered to their house without proper age and ID checks being undertaken.

We need better enforcement of the law in this area.

Thirdly, we would introduce criminal liability for the senior executives of websites which indirectly sell knives online. Despite bans, shockingly, banned knives are still being sold online – we need strong measures to put an end to this scandal.

These are straightforward changes we could make now that I believe would have cross-party support. As I said last week in the Commons, if the Government took up these ideas and introduced them, Labour would back them.

By working together, we can make progress on this issue.

As Tuesday’s debate was just an Opposition Day Debate, no real action tends to result from these debates unless the Government acts.

As the elected government they have the power and authority to make these changes happen.

I will therefore be following these matters closely in the coming months and continuing to press for further action, and I know many outside of Parliament will too.