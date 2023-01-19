This follows last year’s passing into law of the controversial Elections Act which included American-style voter ID proposals. This will make it compulsory for ID to be presented at polling stations before voters are allowed to vote.

I believe these plans are discriminatory and risk denying millions of people their democratic right to vote.

While many of us do carry ID, millions of our fellow citizens can’t afford the privilege of carrying photo ID. Indeed, three and a half million citizens – 7.5 per cent of the electorate – do not have access to any form of photo ID.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP. Photo: London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV

We saw with the Windrush scandal how some communities struggle to provide official documentation and the appalling consequences this had. Yet the Government plough on with their voter ID plans, turning a blind eye to the millions they will be disenfranchising.

Not to mention the millions who are completely unaware of the changes and who may innocently turn up at polling stations without their ID, as they have done for years, and also be denied the right to vote.

What is so disturbing about these laws is that they offer a solution to a problem that is unproven. In 2019, a year with a high turnout general election, the UK saw just one conviction for impersonation out of over 59 million votes. You’re more likely to get struck by lightning three times! Yet still, the Government persists.

This Government has got its priorities all wrong. Despite crime soaring under the Tories following cuts to police budgets, the cost of the Conservatives’ unnecessary voter ID plans will be 20 times more than it is spending on fraud – the most prevalent form of crime.

Indeed, implementing voter ID will cost taxpayers £180 million over 10 years – an outrage when millions currently cannot afford to make ends meet.

The Electoral Commission, which is tasked with overseeing our elections, has also said that forcing through implementation for May would be neither “secure” nor “workable”.

How on earth has the Government led us to this shocking state of affairs?

It is therefore now absolutely vital that everyone who is eligible to vote familiarises themselves with the new rules.

Please visit the Electoral Commission website to see what forms of ID are acceptable. Passports, driving licenses, Blue Badges and many Bus Passes will be allowed.

If you have an out-of-date photo ID, that can also be accepted, so make sure you hold on to it now if you think it could be useful.

If you don’t have an accepted form of ID, look into applying for a Voter Authority Certificate online.

And, as ever, to save yourself any hassle on polling day, register for a postal vote and get your ballot delivered to your door.

It is critical that we all now play our part to prevent our democratic process being weakened by these absurd new rules.

