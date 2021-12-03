However, the emergence of the Omicron variant shows that the pandemic is not over. It is clear that the Omicron variant is highly mutated.

We do not yet know whether this new variant is more transmissible or leads to more serious disease; scientists are continuing to study this.

What we do know is that the Omicron variant has arrived in the UK, including Nottingham.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

Unlike with Delta, we must act with speed to bolster our defences and keep our loved ones safe over the winter period. After the catastrophic dithering we have witnessed over the course of the pandemic, I am pleased to see the Government respond with swifter action to the Omicron variant.

I believe it is the right choice to reintroduce mask wearing on public transport and in other settings such as banks and post offices.Mask wearing can reduce the spread of the virus by up to 50 per cent and has overwhelming public support; I think it should never have been abandoned to begin with.

However, they need to go further. The Government needs to explain why mask wearing is not being introduced to hospitality settings and other areas of transmission, and a plan for compliance.It’s not fair to simply pass the buck along to shop and public transport workers.

It is also hard to understand why the Government is not encouraging working from home where possible.

We do not know exactly what the rise of the Omicron variant means for the vaccine; more evidence is needed to be certain.

We know that current vaccines remain effective in preventing serious disease and death from Covid-19.

Recent figures suggest that vaccines have saved over 150,000 lives in England.

The vaccination rate in our city remains far lower than the national average.

This means people in Nottingham are much more vulnerable from serious disease.

As we draw further into the winter, I urge everyone to accept the vaccine and the protection which comes with it.

People with questions should talk to someone they trust, such as doctors or religious leaders.