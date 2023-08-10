Alex Norris column: Top priority is to ensure our area can prosper once again

​In that time, we have seen the upheaval of three Conservative Prime Ministers, the disastrous Liz Truss mini-Budget and an ever-worsening economic situation.Last Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates to 5.25 per cent, the 14th consecutive interest rate rise in a row.

In and around Nottingham, the deep impact of this turmoil on our community has been evident during the many conversations I have had with local residents.All year my inbox has been full of emails and letters from constituents as households struggle to make ends meet while the cost-of-living crisis shows no sign of abating.

Since last July, my team and I have opened 3349 cases with residents in the local area.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

1383 of these have been casework, that is assisting people to resolve matters ranging from housing and homelessness to resolving anti-social behaviour and missed bin collections.

Casework, such as this, is a vital part of my job representing the local community in Parliament. Over the past year, we have seen a notable increase in the number of people struggling to pay their bills, desperate for an improvement in the country's dire economic situation and extremely anxious about their own financial situation.

Over the coming year, I can assure you I will continue to make sure their voices and those of the wider community are heard loud and clear in Westminster.

I have also been having many conversations with local residents about policy matters, whether that be on the doorstep or in correspondence.

My team and I have opened 1966 cases over the past year with local people to discuss issues ranging from energy prices and the wider economy to my views on animal hunting and and environmental protections.

Animal welfare continues to be a top concern for many locally.

In Parliament this year, I have made 104 contributions to debates in the House of Commons, voted 185 times and participated in seven sessions of Levelling Up Questions in my role as Shadow Minister for Levelling Up.

I have also represented the Labour Frontbench on two Bills, the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill and the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas) Bill.

It has been a packed year in Parliament, with a gloomy economic outlook continuing to have real consequences for the country.