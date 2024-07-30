Alex Norris Column: We’ve hit the ground running as we look to deliver real change

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the early hours of July 5, I had the honour to be re-elected to Parliament, to represent the new constituency of Nottingham North and Kimberley, writes Alex Norris MP.

​I’m incredibly grateful for the trust that has been put in me to continue to serve our community and I would like to thank everyone who came out to vote.

Whether you voted for me or not, I will be working hard to serve your interests over the coming years.

We also saw a change in government, as Labour won a strong majority of seats across the country. I have been asked to serve in the new Government as a Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

I have previously shadowed the work of MHCLG in Opposition and it’s an area which has been a long-standing passion, as well as being one that has a huge impact on the day to day lives of everyone living in our community.

I can’t wait to get to work, ensuring that all parts of the country, including communities like ours in Nottinghamshire, get a fairer deal from central Government.

More widely, there’s a huge amount of work for the Government to deliver for everyone who has put their trust in us.

It’s been a very busy month already, starting with the new Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, announcing new mandatory house building targets as part of our target to build 1.5 million new houses over the next five years to tackle the housing crisis. We’ll also be reforming the planning system to deliver vital infrastructure.

The ban on onshore wind farms has been removed, and GB Energy, the new publicly owned energy company, has signed an agreement with the Crown Estate to place wind farms, tidal energy, and hydrogen production facilities on their land and seabed portfolio.

This isn’t just about helping the environment either; the efforts to move towards clean energy are projected to cut energy bills by £300 a year per household by 2030!

The Chancellor has launched a National Wealth Fund which will create new jobs and boost the economy by investing in ports, steel, green technologies, and more.

We’ll also be boosting the economy through the newly created Skills England, which will bring together government, businesses, training providers and unions to develop homegrown skills and make sure we have a highly trained workforce.

The new Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, has also met with the British Medical Association, the union for junior doctors. By getting around the table and negotiating in good faith, the Government have managed to reach a deal which they are recommending their members accept to bring industrial action to an end.

Wes has also set up an independent investigation into the current state of the NHS, led by a pioneering surgeon of 30 years, which will provide the basis for our plans to get the NHS back on its feet.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, has also been hard at work. She has launched a new UK Border Security Command to strengthen Britain’s border security and smash the criminal smuggling gangs making millions out of small boat crossings.

This Government has hit the ground running and has a clear focus on delivering the real change that the country voted for.