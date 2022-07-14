The average cost of residential care in Nottinghamshire is about £660 a week. Anyone who has savings or investments over £23,250 must currently pay the full cost of their social care.

From October 2023, the Government is introducing a new £86,000 cap on the amount anyone in England will need to spend on their personal care over their lifetime.

We welcome plans to limit the burden of social care costs on individuals, but the changes pose a significant challenge to our council and other local authorities with responsibility for social care across the country.

Coun Matt Barney, cabinet member for adult social care and public health at Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

A recent report calculated the means-test and cap could result in additional costs to East Midlands authorities of between £614 million and £743m.

It is also predicted that the East Midlands would need an additional 221 social care workers and 45 financial assessors.

Another piece of reform under way is the ‘fair cost of care’. We are currently working with our local care providers, such as care homes and home care organisations, to determine what it costs them to deliver their care. This includes things like travel costs for home care staff. We will use this evidence to set the rates we pay local providers in the future.

This process will help our local providers by covering the cost of services and supporting them to pay staff a living wage. However, the potential cost to local authorities in the East Midlands is estimated to be £802m.

We are doing all we can to prepare for these reforms, as well as implementing other changes the Government is making to adult social care. We are working with other local authorities to reduce duplication and costs.

We have also expressed concerns to the Government about the financial pressure on councils and the timescales we have been given to make these changes and will continue to lobby ministers for funding and support to deliver these reforms.

We have a difficult road ahead, not just financially, but also because we need to recruit more adult social care staff at a time of national shortages.

However, we will continue to prioritise this vital piece of work and deliver these changes so we can continue to support people to live independent and healthy lives in Nottinghamshire.