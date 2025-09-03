Column: Australians have a new eco policy we really should take a look at

Seeing as Greta Thunberg now spends more of her time upsetting Benjamin Netanyahu, there’s a gap in the eco market that I’m thinking of filling, says comedian and writer Steve N Allen.

Someone needs to make you feel bad for the sake of the environment and I believe that man could be me.

I want us to copy what Australia is doing. That’s not a commonly heard phrase since we stopped showing Neighbours on Channel 5 but there’s a new policy we should take a look at.

An Australian state is to be the first place to ban those fish-shaped soy sauce containers that you get when you buy sushi. The reasons behind this move are fairly straightforward.

Guest columnist Steve N Allen is a writer and comedian.

Although the bottles are made from polyethylene, which is an easily recyclable plastic, their little size and shape make them hard to processed so they are often not recycled.

You’ll remember from those Sir David Attenborough TV shows, a lot of this stuff ends up in the seas and oceans. I think this is where the real problem is.

When the BBC showed a clownfish that found an old water bottle in the ocean and it tried to use it as a home it was quirky. When a fish sees this little bottle shaped like a fish it will be heartbreaking. From

the real fish’s point of view it has met a new potential friend but gets totally ignored.

The best we could hope for is some kind of fish version of the 80s film Mannequin. What’s more likely to happen is the fish version of those men in Japan who fall in love with a robot doll.

It’s not just takeaway sushi that uses these little pisciform containers, many Asian restaurants use them as a way to offer you a little bit of soy sauce with your meal. If you want the sauce you use the bottle for all of two seconds but the plastic will remain for hundreds of years. If you don’t want the sauce, the bottle will still probably be thrown away keeping the soy sauce trapped for centuries.

Restaurants have no excuse for such wastage; they could offer you a splash from a bottle of soy sauce and all would be well.

The real reason I hate those little ichthyic annoyances is the fact that it’s the only bit of the sushi dish that doesn’t have fish in it. Soy sauce is made from fermented soybeans, wheat, salt and water, yet it pretends to be fish by dressing up in these bottles.

There has always been something a little fishy about them.