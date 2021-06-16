Column: Become a Shared Lives carer and play a vital role in your community

But what about those people who live alone and who may be finding it difficult to carry out everyday tasks?

Or those families who are struggling look after a family member because of their age or disability?

Our Shared Lives service helps people who are older, have a learning disability or mental health needs by matching them with trained carers who open up their homes and lives to support them.

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council. (Photo credit: Tracey Whitefoot)

Trained Shared Lives carers act as ‘extended family’ so that someone can live at the heart of their community with the benefit of a supportive family setting.

We currently have 99 fantastic Shared Lives carers across 66 households in Nottinghamshire, but we really need to recruit more carers to look after local people with care and support needs.

Over the next three years, we’d like to recruit 50 long-term carers and 50 short-term carers.

There are a range of caring roles people can apply for: long-term carers who people have live with them as part of their family; short breaks carers, who provide respite care while the person’s family has a break and daytime carers, who offer day-to-day support to do the things they like to do in the community such as going swimming or to the cinema.

We are also looking to grow our service so we can support people who are due to come out of hospital, but who don’t yet feel able to live independently.

They would be able to stay with a Shared Lives carer for a short period of time, until they get back on their feet again. The Shared Lives carer would help the person gain their independence back.

Shared Lives carers need to be flexible, patient and practical with an approach that is centred on the person they are supporting. Commitment, motivation and enthusiasm are more important than formal caring qualifications as training is provided by the scheme.

Our carers are self-employed and are paid depending on the level of need of the person, or people, they look after.

They provide a fantastic service because, without their support, some people might have no alternative but to go into residential care. In contrast, Shared Lives can help people to keep their independence and enjoy life as part of a loving family.

You can find out more about Shared Lives and hear the stories of some of our existing carers at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/sharedlives or phone 0300 500 80 80.

Being a Shared Lives carer can be a big commitment but is also very rewarding. So, if you think you’ve got what it takes, please apply. It could be the best decision you ever make.

Coun Boyd Elliott is chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council

