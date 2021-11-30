Column: Campaign highlights dangers of falling prey to loan sharks

However, the festive season can also be a miserable time for many individuals and families who struggle to cope with crippling money worries and the financial pressures of Christmas.

Sadly, because of this, people are more susceptible to falling prey to predatory loan sharks to help pay for Christmas presents – and even more so this year after the devastating effects of the pandemic, which has left many individuals and families impacted financially and emotionally.

Research carried out by the Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT), which works with councils like Nottinghamshire County Council to prosecute illegal money lenders, tells us that the festive season is the second highest reason people borrow money.

County Councillor John Cottee. Picture courtesy of Tracey Whitefoot 07887776798.

Therefore, illegal money lenders will look to take advantage of vulnerable families feeling the financial pinch by using unscrupulous tactics to convince them into believing that taking out a loan with them is the only way to ease their worries.

It is vitally important to remember that these lenders operate illegally and can turn quite nasty when making demands from their victims.

That is why I and my colleagues in the Trading Standards team are backing the IMLT’s annual #AllIWantForChristmas campaign, to highlight the dangers of using predatory loan sharks.

The campaign runs all this week across Stop Loan Sharks' social media channels and, as well as featuring advice and tips on how to stay safe from illegal money lenders, it also promotes the support available to victims and their families.

The campaign runs all this week featuring advice and tips on how to stay safe from illegal money lenders, it also promotes the support available to victims and their families, says Coun John Cottee.

Unfortunately, many victims suffer in silence due to fear of reprisals, so it is important their friends or relatives are also able to report a loan shark on their behalf.

If you are experiencing money worries or know of someone who is, don’t hesitate to contact your local Citizens Advice Bureau for free, confidential, and impartial advice.