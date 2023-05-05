We look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from right across Nottinghamshire on Saturday, May 13, as well as local and regional businesses, while showcasing livestock, horses, countryside competitions, plus local food producers, and craft stalls.

However, something a little different is happening in the Stephenson Hall this year.

We’ve brought together local groups and organisations with a huge range of free activities planned to keep all the family entertained, while showcasing all the wonderful services our community has to offer.

Coun Roger Jackson, chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council and chair of the Nottinghamshire County Showground Committee.

From news about new bus services to playing the Paralympic sport of boccia, Covid jabs and health updates to climbing walls, I can’t wait to get involved in some of the fun.

Kids can try Bikeability cycling sessions, find out about the county’s Green Rewards programme, or try the flooding simulator sandbox to see how land is affected by water flowing into rivers and wetlands.

Rights of Way will help us get out and enjoy the countryside and their ‘stile to gate’ promotion offers easier access to the countryside, reducing liability for the landowner.

The interactive cave will inspire you to go and look at heritage sites in our area.

‘The county show is a highlight of my year’, says county council chairman and Nottinghamshire County Showground Committee chair Coun Roger Jackson. (Photo credit: Lloyd Rogers/Newark Showground)

Our large performance area has a range of acts including Portland College, the Staples School of Dance, Toot Hill Alumni Big Band, the Rushcliffe Local Community Choir, and The Boys' Brigade and Girls' Association Band.

The choir from the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain will also perform. The Ukrainian Centre has been the chairman’s good cause this year and we have been proud to fundraise alongside them.

As my period as chairman of Nottinghamshire County Council comes to a close, I reflect on all the wonderful services we deliver and thank all the partners in districts and community groups we work with, which help all these support networks and activities take place.

I’m confident that if you come to visit us at the county show, the whole family will have a great day and take away a lot of information on great things happening across our county.

The show is on Saturday, May 13, at Newark Showground, NG24 2NY. Tickets are adults £11, under 17s FREE.

