Column: Crumbling school buildings situation is utterly shameful and an indictment of this Government

​Last Thursday, 104 schools known to contain reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) had their risk assessment changed from non-critical to critical following the collapse of a beam at one school.

They joined 52 schools already assessed as critical. All of the schools were ordered to close buildings containing RAAC, throwing back to schools plans for teachers, parents and children into chaos.

Thirteen years of this government and the public realm is now literally crumbling around us. There is no clearer image of the neglect of our public services than children cowering under steel props that stop the ceiling falling in on their heads.

Alex Norris, Bulwell MP.

This is an utterly shameful situation.

On Monday, parents and teachers were then shocked to hear the Secretary of State for Education claim it was not the job of her department to ensure the safety of children’s schools.

When schools are at risk of collapse, many will rightly wonder just who the Education Secretary thinks is responsible!

The problems we are seeing today are part of a wider issue, across our schools and our country. Thousands upon thousands of schools and other public buildings were built in the last century - quick, cheap and too often made with asbestos - and not intended to last more than a couple of decades.

That is why when Labour were last in power we launched the Building Schools for the Future programme, to lead the way in re-building the schools estate and to give our children the very best start in life.

However, in 2010, the current Schools Minister scrapped that programme. The pace of school rebuilds was scaled back to 150 and later, just 100 projects each year.

In 2021, despite being told that the Department needed to double the schools rebuilding programme, the then Chancellor halved it to just 50 new schools a year.

That Chancellor is, of course, now the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

It is unforgivable that Government inaction has led to children missing days at school.

The Government urgently need to get a grip of the situation. They must publish the list of schools affected and set out a strategy for ensuing schools are made safe so that school children can return to school promptly.

Most importantly, they must accept responsibility for this shambles.