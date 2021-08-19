Column: Don't miss these great Hucknall events coming to the town

The John Godber Centre Is celebrating its 114th year at the heart of the Hucknall community with an open day this Sunday, August 22.

There will be something for everyone to enjoy with live demos from groups throughout the day, starting at 11am.

You will be able to see arts and craft, fitness classes, baby, toddler and children activities and many other groups in action.

Councillor John Wilmott

There will be so many groups in one great venue, so drop in and see how much there is to offer, you will not be disappointed.

On the same day, (Sunday, August 22), there will be a first-of-its-kind food and drink festival which will be taking place in the pedestrianised high street in Hucknall from 10am until 5pm.

The festival will feature chef demos, street food, artisan food and produce, craft beers, ciders and much more.

A free cinema show is taking place on Saturday, September 5, in Titchfield Park, showing Raya and the Last Dragon and Rocketman. The family show is at 2.30pm and the evening performance is at 6.30pm.

On a separate note, Citizens Advice is continuing with its services. For general advice, telephone 08082505710, Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 2.00pm.

For debt advice, telephone 01623 203973, Monday to Friday, 9.30am to 4pm. For help in claiming Universal Credit, telephone 01623 203974, Monday to Friday, from 9.30am to 2pm and for energy advice, telephone 01623 784357.

Citizens Advice is based at Under One Roof in Hucknall, 9.30am to 12noon, on Fridays.

Hucknall Leisure Centre’s fitness suite is now complete. It has been transformed into a brand new state of the art fitness suite and been put into a far larger area to accommodate the new equipment. It includes all new Technogym equipment, a functional training area, an Olympic power rack and plate loaded equipment.

