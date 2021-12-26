There are supermarkets that have fancy food that includes gold leaf and you can go to expensive restaurants and spend nearly £1,000 on a burger that’s covered in gold too.

Why are we eating sheets of metal? I know some people like to show off their status. That’s why they have an expensive car. At least an expensive car will get you somewhere, eating gold is utterly pointless.

I presume it doesn’t taste of anything other than metal. No one has ever tried a soup during the cooking phase and said, “Hmm, needs more gold.”

Steve N Allen, comedian and writer raised in Nottinghamshire.

Why would you wrap a burger in gold? You’re eating a burger. You’re already a few rungs down on the fancy food ladder. I don’t think you can make up for the lack of cordon bleu cooking by adding a side of ingot. The only time you should put gold leaf round a burger is when you have run out of tin foil and had to improvise.

Why not sprinkle some diamonds on top? It will make it more painful to chew but it doesn’t feel like we are making decisions based on sense.

Not only does gold not add to the cookery I am fairly sure there’s no health reason to have it.

I know we need some metals in our body. We need iron for our blood, zinc for our immune system and magnesium for our muscles. We don’t have those as strips of metal on our food though.

I have never heard of someone going to the doctor and being told they’re just not getting enough gold in their diet. No one has been told to lick their rings three times a day before meals.

I presume that there are no health costs to this activity. Edible gold is edible, one would hope. It even has its own E-number. It’s E175, which sounds far less exotic.

I don’t know if the human body processes the gold or if you might pass something that makes it look like C3PO is stuck down your loo.

It’s 2021, so everything has to be a conspiracy these days but this one might be. Why are we seeing so many adverts telling us to eat gold? The water companies are probably filtering it out and making a killing.