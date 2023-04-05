From family fun to thrills, there are so many events and activities to enjoy across at location to be found right across our county.

It’s a wonderful time of year to get out and about and explore the outdoors.

Enjoy the lighter days and spring weather with a visit to one of Nottinghamshire’s many country parks and green spaces.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager, Laura Simpson.

They’re wildlife havens all year round, but in the springtime they really shine with nature in full bloom.

Our country parks are hosting some great holiday activities for all the family to enjoy.

For example, you can search for treasures on an Easter trail at Rufford Abbey and Sherwood Forest or practise your sharp shooting by trying some have-a-go archery in Sherwood Forest, the legendary and world-famous home of Robin Hood.

Here in Nottinghamshire, we’re lucky to have more than 60 libraries across the county, with a fantastic range of events, creative crafts, and family theatre for you to be able to enjoy all year-round.

“Get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!’, says Laura Simpson, Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager. Picture by www.mattselbyphotography.co.uk.

The events taking place this school holiday are no exception, so don’t forget to check out what’s on at your local library.

Young adventurers can have fun and get active with a week of outdoor activities at either Notts Outdoors or Holme Pierrepont Country Park’s adventure holiday clubs.

What’s more, it’s are a perfect time to take advantage of the £2 bus fare cap and get around the county for less. A single bus journey will cost no more than £2 until the end of June.

So, get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!

