News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
16 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon had ‘no prior knowledge’ of husbands arrest
2 hours ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
3 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
3 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
6 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list

Column: Enjoy Easter family fun across our county during holidays

Whether you’re a local or are visiting us from further afield during the next couple of weeks, there’s no better way to celebrate the Easter school holidays than right here in Nottinghamshire, writes Laura Simpson.

By Laura Simpson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

From family fun to thrills, there are so many events and activities to enjoy across at location to be found right across our county.

It’s a wonderful time of year to get out and about and explore the outdoors.

Enjoy the lighter days and spring weather with a visit to one of Nottinghamshire’s many country parks and green spaces.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager, Laura Simpson.Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager, Laura Simpson.
Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager, Laura Simpson.
Most Popular

They’re wildlife havens all year round, but in the springtime they really shine with nature in full bloom.

Our country parks are hosting some great holiday activities for all the family to enjoy.

For example, you can search for treasures on an Easter trail at Rufford Abbey and Sherwood Forest or practise your sharp shooting by trying some have-a-go archery in Sherwood Forest, the legendary and world-famous home of Robin Hood.

Here in Nottinghamshire, we’re lucky to have more than 60 libraries across the county, with a fantastic range of events, creative crafts, and family theatre for you to be able to enjoy all year-round.

“Get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!’, says Laura Simpson, Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager. Picture by www.mattselbyphotography.co.uk.“Get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!’, says Laura Simpson, Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager. Picture by www.mattselbyphotography.co.uk.
“Get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!’, says Laura Simpson, Nottinghamshire County Council’s visitor economy manager. Picture by www.mattselbyphotography.co.uk.

The events taking place this school holiday are no exception, so don’t forget to check out what’s on at your local library.

Young adventurers can have fun and get active with a week of outdoor activities at either Notts Outdoors or Holme Pierrepont Country Park’s adventure holiday clubs.

What’s more, it’s are a perfect time to take advantage of the £2 bus fare cap and get around the county for less. A single bus journey will cost no more than £2 until the end of June.

So, get ready to #ExploreNotts and plan a great day out!

Would you like to write your own online column for us?

If so, you can send your column - of around 350 words - through to us for consideration, along with your head and shoulders picture and, if possible, a photo relating to the topic of your column.

In the first instance, email your column to us at [email protected] and mark it for the attention of the editor.

For more stories from our website click here

NottinghamshireRobin Hood