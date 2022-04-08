Column: Fancy a new hobby? Mine is going round the house unplugging things
Normally in April we are made to feel like fools at the start of the month. For 2022, we will feel like idiots at the end when the utility bills arrive, says Notts-raised comedian and writer Steve N Allen.
The increase in fuel prices has finally come around. I submitted my meter readings at the end of March and kissed goodbye to the days of carefree energy use. From that point on, I have worried about every Therm I’ve used.
I’ve even learned what a Therm is. It’s shorthand for the British Thermal Unit, which is the amount of energy required to raise one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.
I haven’t used that many Imperial units since researching the benefits of Brexit.
The recent cold weather tested my resolve. I tried to leave the heating off. I put a jumper on but I still felt cold. The second and third jumpers helped and I had a nice hot cup of tea.
Don’t worry, I didn’t boil the kettle – I’m not as rich as a Sunak – I had a thermos filled with hot water I boiled on March 31.
My new hobby is walking around my house unplugging items that don’t need to be left on. The wireless printer was the first to go.
I can plug it back in when I need to print. It will only add an extra minute to the process that normally involves me trying to print, finding out I don’t understand how and emailing the document to myself to use the work printer instead.
A modern TV uses approximately 1.3 Watts on standby. I have no idea what that is in Therms because the Imperial system is tricky, but it doesn’t sound good. A TV uses over 50 Watts when in use, so I unplug mine, then I too can make even more savings.
Turning off an energy saving lightbulb will save you 11 Watts. The old style incandescent bulbs used to use 60 Watts.
That is why I swapped all my energy bulbs for the old ones so turning them off saves me more money. I had to buy the old bulbs on eBay but in the long run that will be a saving.
It would be nice if we end-users weren’t the ones left with this worry. A national energy policy that uses all of our options to keep energy affordable, plentiful and not under the control of nations we might go to war with would be great.
Maybe our leaders have worked that out. I wouldn’t know. I turned the Internet router off last week just in case.