Column: Fancy a new hobby? Mine is going round the house unplugging things

The increase in fuel prices has finally come around. I submitted my meter readings at the end of March and kissed goodbye to the days of carefree energy use. From that point on, I have worried about every Therm I’ve used.

I’ve even learned what a Therm is. It’s shorthand for the British Thermal Unit, which is the amount of energy required to raise one pound of water by one degree Fahrenheit.

I haven’t used that many Imperial units since researching the benefits of Brexit.

Steve N Allen, Notts-raised writer and comedian.

The recent cold weather tested my resolve. I tried to leave the heating off. I put a jumper on but I still felt cold. The second and third jumpers helped and I had a nice hot cup of tea.

Don’t worry, I didn’t boil the kettle – I’m not as rich as a Sunak – I had a thermos filled with hot water I boiled on March 31.

My new hobby is walking around my house unplugging items that don’t need to be left on. The wireless printer was the first to go.

I can plug it back in when I need to print. It will only add an extra minute to the process that normally involves me trying to print, finding out I don’t understand how and emailing the document to myself to use the work printer instead.

The rising energy prices have not impressed Steve N Allen

A modern TV uses approximately 1.3 Watts on standby. I have no idea what that is in Therms because the Imperial system is tricky, but it doesn’t sound good. A TV uses over 50 Watts when in use, so I unplug mine, then I too can make even more savings.

Turning off an energy saving lightbulb will save you 11 Watts. The old style incandescent bulbs used to use 60 Watts.

That is why I swapped all my energy bulbs for the old ones so turning them off saves me more money. I had to buy the old bulbs on eBay but in the long run that will be a saving.

It would be nice if we end-users weren’t the ones left with this worry. A national energy policy that uses all of our options to keep energy affordable, plentiful and not under the control of nations we might go to war with would be great.