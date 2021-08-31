Column: Food and Drink Festival a huge success leaving Hucknall folk wanting more

As we recover from Covid, residents told Ashfield Independent Councillors Jim Blagden, Trevor Locke and I that they would like more events in Hucknall town centre and across Hucknall.

This would help increase footfall in our town and support for our traders.

That was the catalyst for Hucknall’s first ever Food and Drink Festival. This was organised on August 22, by my colleagues on Ashfield District Council. Over 3,000 residents, most of them from Hucknall, attended this amazing event.

Councillors John Wilmott and Jim Blagden are pictured at the Istanbul Grill stall at the Hucknall Food Festival.

Popular in the drinks section were the Lincoln Green Brewing Company, the Lazydog Distillery, Torkard Cider and the O’Donnell Moonshine. Among the 25 stalls in the food compartment were the Istanbul Grill, the Cossack Cuisine, the Outlaw Cookie Club, Brockleby’s Pies, Mr Olive, and R and G Curry Paste.

Many of the stalls completely sold out of stock before the end on a very successful day.

Dozens of Hucknall residents have got in touch to thank us for putting on this event. They have also asked for us to look at hosting a Christmas event. Talks have already commenced.

Speaking of events, the four-week Hucknall String event, held on Thursdays, has now finished. As a musician myself, I was so impressed with the talent on show and the support from the Hucknall residents.

Our next event is on Sunday, September 5, at Titchfield Park. We will be holding another outdoor cinema day on the popular park. This year, we are showing two films for the first time ever. Raya and the Last Dragon is at 2.30pm and Elton John biopic ‘Rocketman’ at 6.30pm. Please join us for another exciting event for Hucknall.

Finally, I’d like thank PS Colin Morley, who has been in charge of Hucknall’s policing team. He is leaving us for pastures new on September 9. Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors had an excellent working relationship with him and we thank Colin for always listening to our concerns.

I have already written to his replacement PS Paul Shortt asking for a meeting when he takes office to continue working together.

Together, we will continue to work to make Hucknall a safer place to live.

